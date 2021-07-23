Jordan Peele's next film is titled 'Nope' By Lisa Respers France, CNN Jul 23, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jordan Peele tweeted a poster for his new film. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Yep, you read the headline correctly.Jordan Peele's next project is titled "Nope."So far what Peele has been working on has been shrouded in mystery, but on Thursday he tweeted a poster for the new film. According to the poster, the film will reunite him with his "Get Out" star, Daniel Kaluuya."Scream Queens" star Keke Palmer and "The Walking Dead" star Steven Yeun round out the cast. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The poster shows what appears to be an ominous cloud over an area with the tag line, "A new terror from the mind of Academy Award winner Jordan Peele."Terrifying already!The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 