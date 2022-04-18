Josh Brolin talks losing Batman role to Ben Affleck By Lisa Respers France, CNN Apr 18, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Josh Brolin talks losing Batman role to Ben Affleck. Getty Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Josh Brolin says he would have been an older and "more raspy" Batman than Ben Affleck.During a recent conversation on the podcast "Happy Sad Confused," Brolin said he lost out on playing the Dark Knight to Affleck.Director Zack Snyder went with Affleck as Batman in 2016's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," and Affleck also played the role in Snyder's "Justice League" film the following year."That was his decision, that wasn't my decision," Brolin said of Snyder's pick. "That would have been a fun deal," Brolin said of playing Batman.. "And maybe I'll do it when I'm 80."He has done alright for himself, however, most recently appearing in the film "Dune."The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +6 What kind of data is your car collecting about you? Stacker compiled a list of common data types cars collect about their drivers from news stories, expert accounts, and management consulting reports. Click for more. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Josh Brolin Ben Affleck Batman Zack Snyder Cinema Show Superman Dawn Cable News Network More Entertainment Entertainment The first 'Thor: Love and Thunder' teaser is here with a first look at a female Thor By Scottie Andrew, CNN 48 min ago 0 Entertainment Danny Elfman performs 'Simpsons' theme and more at Coachella By Marianne Garvey 1 hr ago 0 Features ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ Begins Production on Season 2 Martin Holmes, TV InsiderUpdated 16 min ago 0 Entertainment Josh Brolin talks losing Batman role to Ben Affleck By Lisa Respers France, CNN 2 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Trending Recipes Help Wanted Must Read TOM PURCELL: Learning to appreciate the regular flu ARTHUR CYR: The Arctic, Ukraine war and Russia’s expansion CAL THOMAS: Biden the ghost (gun) buster Latest e-Editions Rockdale Citizen E-Edition To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. To subscribe to the e-edition, click here. Newton Citizen E-Edition To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. To subscribe to the e-edition, click here. Latest Citizen classified ads Construction BRIAN'S TREE & HANDYMAN SERVICES •Total Tree Removal •Leaf & BRIAN'S TREE & HANDYMAN SERVICES •Total Tree Removal … Ads Inspire to Serve LLC is a local home care agency Inspire to Serve LLC is a local home care agency providin… Garage Covington, 30016 NEIGHBORHOOD YARD SALE Avery Place Subdivision Hwy 162 Covington, 30016 NEIGHBORHOOD YARD SALE Avery Place Subdi… » More classified ads Join the Conversation tomgahunter said: Paul Broun has my vote View more Dawg said: Don was a wonderful Man. Past Chairman of the Rockdale GOP, Leader in the GA Fair Tax Association, Bee Keeper, always helpful. He will be sore… View more PMA said: It makes sense that a large company wants to try to find the cheap property to build on and minimal taxes involving that company- (profits hig… View more » More recent comments Latest News Fighting with a loved one is healthy if you do it right. Here's how The first 'Thor: Love and Thunder' teaser is here with a first look at a female Thor Danny Elfman performs 'Simpsons' theme and more at Coachella ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ Begins Production on Season 2 Routines don't have to be boring. Daily tasks can add spice to life Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBicyclist killed in collision with car in ConyersRockdale Commissioner Sherri Washington faces possible disbarmentNewton County Jail BlotterCarly Walden convicted in mother's deathRockdale County increases minimum pay to $15 an hour; tax millage predicted to go upRockdale County Jail BlotterBryson DeChambeau targets two-month return from wrist surgeryKimberley Chance Atkins Foundation donation to support breast health at Piedmont hospitalsConyers to reallocate some ARPA fundsRockdale County students named Governor's Honors finalists Images Videos Newspaper Ads Trending Recipes Support Local JournalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today. Subscribe or contribute
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.