Josh Duhamel is engaged to Audra Mari By Marianne Garvey Jan 10, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Josh Duhamel popped the question to former Miss World America Audra Mari and she said yes.The actor posted the news to Instagram Saturday, writing "It's on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!!"He shared a picture with himself holding up a handwritten note. Mari commented on the photo, saying, "I love you!!" She shared it on her own Instagram, writing, "my heart is so happy.. I love you @joshduhamel."Among the well wishers was Duhamel's ex-wife Fergie, who wrote in the comments section of his post,"Congrats!!!" The singer added six green heart emojis. Fergie and Duhamel share a son together.Mari was crowned Miss World America in 2016.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Celebrities Fergie (entertainer) Josh Duhamel Fergie Audra Mari World America Instagram Yes News More Entertainment Features Aubrey Plaza Checks Into ‘The White Lotus’ for Season 2 Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider 2 hrs ago 0 Entertainment Bob Saget's cause of death being investigated By Lisa Respers France, CNNUpdated 1 hr ago 0 Entertainment 'Fresh Prince' reboot turns up the drama in its first trailer By Leah Asmelash, CNN 3 hrs ago 0 Features ‘The Morning Show’ Officially Renewed for Season 3 Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider 3 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Trending Recipes Help Wanted Must Read RONDA RICH: Escaping the chaos of Hollywood TOM PURCELL: We've got our eyes on you, 2022 One Man's Opinion: Whether fan or fanatic, it's been a helluva season Obituaries Carolyn Joyce Adair Kitchens Jan 6, 2022 Monroe, GA Mrs. Carolyn Joyce (Adair) Kitchens, age 89, of Mon… William A. (Bill) Brand Jan 3, 2022 Covington, GA William A. (Bill) Brand, of Covington, passed aw… » More Obituaries Latest e-Editions Rockdale Citizen E-Edition To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. To subscribe to the e-edition, click here. Newton Citizen E-Edition To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. To subscribe to the e-edition, click here. Latest Citizen classified ads Announcements GOLFERS 55 + Established in 1956, the Senior Golfers Association GOLFERS 55 + Established in 1956, the Senior Golfers Asso… Home Furnished room for rent with semi private bath in private Furnished room for rent with semi private bath in private… Ads Plot grooming/maintenance, gravestone cleaning & floral arrangements by licensed, insured Plot grooming/maintenance, gravestone cleaning & flor… » More classified ads Join the Conversation tomgahunter said: Nothing wrong with Newton County that 3 BOC resignations won't fix View more Covingtonian said: If after an investigation if all the charges and allegations are factual, in my opinion all 3 deputies should be fired and their certification… View more » More recent comments Latest News 62,000 Los Angeles students and staff test positive for Covid ahead of return to school Andrew Luck, Champ Bailey headline 2022 College Football Hall of Fame class Aubrey Plaza Checks Into ‘The White Lotus’ for Season 2 Bob Saget's cause of death being investigated Broncos request to interview Eric Bieniemy, Dan Quinn Most Popular Articles Images Videos Articles$43 million battery recycler to locate in CovingtonFormer Newton attorney Megan Martin to sue county for age, race discriminationHenderson, Sanders create friction over ceremonial vice chair appointmentInsurance Commissioner investigating auto arson in CovingtonRockdale County Jail BlotterGeorgia Gov. Brian Kemp recommending $5K pay raise for state employeesSpringfield Baptist test site set to reopen TuesdayNewton County Jail BlotterConyers Mayor Vince Evans, Councilmembers Bryant, Fears take oaths of officeSuspect sought in Warner Robins robbery Images Videos Newspaper Ads Trending Recipes Support Local JournalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today. Subscribe or contribute Travel Georgia +73 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Moultrie and Colquitt County, Georgia Take a photo tour of Moultrie and Colquitt County, Georgia, part of our series "Travel Georgia," exploring places to visit in the state. Click for more. +71 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Americus and Sumter, County Georgia In the latest from our series "Travel Georgia," take a photo tour of Americus and Sumter County, Georgia. Click for more. +30 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Dawson, Sasser, and Terrell County, Georgia This photo tour of Dawson, Sasser, and Terrell County is part of our Travel Georgia series. Click for more. +62 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Sylvester and Worth County, Georgia This photo tour of Sylvester and Worth County is part of our Travel Georgia series. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.