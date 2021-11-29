...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR
MUCH OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4
or more hours This afternoon and evening. Winds will be northwest
to west at 5 to 10 MPH with higher gusts particularly during the
afternoon.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Joy Behar faces backlash for Thanksgiving coming out advice
Joy Behar offered up some life advice that was not well received by some.
During a recent episode of "The View," the comic weighed in on a conversation about talking politics over Thanksgiving dinner. Behar suggested that gay people who haven't come out to their families yet do so.
"I'd like to suggest to everybody out there, come out to your family this Thanksgiving," she said. "Just come out. See what happens."
Behar said she's learned that "life is short" and she encouraged gay people to be their authentic selves.
Not everyone appreciated her remarks on the sensitive topic.
"How dare you take a very important and sensitive moment in someone who is part of the LGBTQIA Community & turn it into a joke?," one person tweeted. "Some have been shunned from their family because of it. Not a joke. Be ashamed."
CNN has reached out to reps for Behar for comment.
