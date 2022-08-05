Kevin Spacey will have to pay almost $31 million to Media Rights Capital, the production company behind "House of Cards," a judge has ruled. The actor starred in the Netflix series for five seasons before he was fired in 2017.
Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mel Red Recana made the ruling earlier this week, confirming an award that had been decided by an arbitrator last year. CNN has obtained the court documents.
Spacey and MRC have been battling in the years since the actor was dismissed from the production over allegations of misconduct on and off the set.
Spacey starred as Frank Underwood on the Emmy-winning show, and MRC claims that having to cut him out of the sixth season of the show cost them millions of dollars and "rendered him (and his affiliated entities) liable."
Spacey was fired from the TV show the day after CNN published its report in 2017, in which several current and former members of the "House of Cards" production staff came forward with allegations of sexual harassment. One person also accused Spacey, who was an executive producer on the series, of sexual assault.
Shortly before CNN's report, actor Anthony Rapp told BuzzFeed News that the actor made a sexual advance toward him at a party in 1986 when he was 14 years old. MRC says it halted the production "to address any concerns of the show's cast and crew" in wake of the allegations, according to a 2021 filing and previously reported by CNN.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Following Rapp's claims, Spacey issued a statement claiming he did not recall the incident and apologized for what he said would have been "deeply inappropriate drunken behavior."
Stacker compares and contrasts Alfred Hitchcock and Steven Spielberg, according to the data and history available. Similarities and differences are highlighted between the movie careers of the two auteurs, according to runtime, IMDb user rating, Metascore, legacy, consistency, genre, shot le… Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.