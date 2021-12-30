...The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia...
Yellow River near East Lithonia affecting DeKalb and Rockdale
Counties.
For the Yellow River Basin...including East Lithonia...Minor
flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta.
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Yellow River near East Lithonia.
* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 15 feet, Minor flooding continues and expands further
into the woodlands and fields near the river upstream and
downstream from the gage on Pleasant Hill Road. In Dekalb County...
some flooding of backyards of homes begin on Harmony Hills Drive
and Court. Johnson Creek flowing under Union Grove Road into the
river begins to back up.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:02 AM EST Thursday the stage was 10.2 feet and steady.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 14.5 feet this evening. It will
then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 13 feet.
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north
central Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west
central Georgia, including the following areas, in central
Georgia, Butts, Jasper and Putnam. In east central Georgia,
Greene, Taliaferro and Wilkes. In north central Georgia, Barrow,
Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth,
Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Morgan, Newton, North Fulton, Rockdale,
South Fulton and Walton. In northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke,
Jackson, Madison, Oconee and Oglethorpe. In northwest Georgia,
Bartow, Carroll, Floyd, Haralson, Paulding and Polk. In west
central Georgia, Coweta, Heard, Meriwether, Pike, Spalding and
Troup.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Areas of heavy rainfall will continue to slowly move across
portions of the area through this afternoon. Additional
rainfall totals of one to two inches with locally higher
amounts are expected on top of already saturated grounds.
Localized flash flooding and quick rises on creeks and
streams is possible through this evening.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
Justin Hartley is 'so happy' in his new marriage with Sofia Pernas
Justin Hartley has remarried after splitting from "Selling Sunset" star Chrishell Stause and it sounds like things are going well.
The "This Is Us" star told "Haute Living" magazine that he and his new wife, Sofia Pernas are "so happy," adding "It's incredible when you're not forcing things."
"It doesn't have to be that hard. You just meet the right person and you just go, 'Oh, this is amazing. It's just so wonderful!,'" he said. "You're so attracted and so attached to this person. You just love this person so much."
Hartley costarred on the soap "Young and the Restless" with Pernas, but he was with Stause at the time.
He and Stause married in 2017 and Hartley filed for divorce two years later.
Hartley told the publication that he and Perna "didn't work together that closely" or for long but said "I knew that she was very kind and very nice. I liked being around her."
But the timing was off as he wasn't "available." They reconnected when he was, he said.
"I'm very lucky to not only have found 'the one,' but I found her when she was available and the timing was right," Hartley said.
