...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR PARTS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
WNW to W at 5 to 10 mph.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Kanye West appears to confirm new romance with Chaney Jones
West, who now goes by "Ye," captioned the photo with a black heart emoji.
The Shade Room post caption said that the pair had been "spotted doing some shopping in Miami" and wondered if their moniker might be "YeNey."
An Instagram account that appears to belong to Jones replied to West's post with the comment "My love" with a black heart emoji and a fingers crossed emoji.
Jones - who many on social media have been buzzing about because of her strong resemblance to West's estranged wife, Kim Kardashan - is listed as the chief operating officer for First State Behavioral Health, which provides mental health services.
"I feel as though counseling and behavioral health treatment is a healthy action for everyone," her bio reads."Counseling can help everyone improve in their everyday life and I look forward to working with you."
Gubernatorial candidate David Perdue told Rivian opponents Tuesday he supports their efforts to stop development of a massive Rivian Automotive plant in Morgan and Walton counties. Perdue spoke at an anti-Rivian rally in Rutledge, along with 10th Congressional District candidate Vernon Jones. Click for more.
