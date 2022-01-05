Kanye West, Julia Fox and 'Slave Play' made for quite the night By Lisa Respers France, CNN Jan 5, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Of course Kanye West went to see a controversial Broadway play.On Tuesday, the rapper/mogul/provocateur attended a performance of "Slave Play," which takes on race, sex, interracial relationships and trauma.But it was who he was reportedly there with that garnered the most attention. People published photos of West with actress Julia Fox enjoying the night out with a group of friends.The pair have also been spotted in Miami, leading to speculation that they are now dating.Neither have publicly confirmed that they are a couple. Kim Kardashian West filed for divorce from her then husband of almost 7 years in February 2021.West urged his estranged wife to "run right back" to him as recently as December.The pair share four children together.Fox is reportedly estranged from husband Peter Artemiev with whom she shares a young son.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Celebrities Companies Fox Corporation Human Rights Human Rights Violations International Relations And National Security Kanye West Slavery Julia Fox Slave Play Music Commerce Kim Kardashian West Mogul Provocateur Peter Artemiev More Entertainment Entertainment Covid was a roadblock 'The Amazing Race' didn't plan, but now the race is on again By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN 46 min ago 0 Features ‘Archive 81’ Trailer: Can an Archivist Save a Filmmaker in the Past? (VIDEO) Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider 49 min ago 0 Entertainment See Kristen Bell starring in a parody of 'The Woman In the Window' By Marianne Garvey 1 hr ago 0 Entertainment 'General Hospital' kills off Luke Spencer By Lisa Respers France, CNN 1 hr ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Trending Recipes Help Wanted Must Read Good riddance to 2021 DAVID CARROLL: We’ve lost a great voice CAL THOMAS: Let's out the men in Maxwell-Epstein case Obituaries William A. (Bill) Brand Jan 3, 2022 Covington, GA William A. (Bill) Brand, of Covington, passed aw… Lee Roy Greenway Jan 2, 2022 Norcross, GA Lee Greenway, age 97, of Norcross, GA, peacefully… » More Obituaries Latest e-Editions Rockdale Citizen E-Edition To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. To subscribe to the e-edition, click here. Newton Citizen E-Edition To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. To subscribe to the e-edition, click here. Latest Citizen classified ads Ads Plot grooming/maintenance, gravestone cleaning & floral arrangements by licensed, insured Plot grooming/maintenance, gravestone cleaning & flor… Garage New Year Estate Sale 5148 Ashley Dr. Convington, Ga. New Year Estate Sale 5148 Ashley Dr. Convington, Ga. 3001… Condo Towne Pointe Apartments Will be accepting applications for the Waiting Bathrooms: 1 Towne Pointe Apartments Will be accepting applications fo… » More classified ads Join the Conversation Covingtonian said: If after an investigation if all the charges and allegations are factual, in my opinion all 3 deputies should be fired and their certification… View more tomgahunter said: Thanks to 3 BOC members, this mess will cost the taxpayer millions. View more » More recent comments Latest News Ex-White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham to meet with 1/6 committee Trump cancels press conference on January 6 anniversary at urging of advisers Covid was a roadblock 'The Amazing Race' didn't plan, but now the race is on again ‘Archive 81’ Trailer: Can an Archivist Save a Filmmaker in the Past? (VIDEO) See Kristen Bell starring in a parody of 'The Woman In the Window' Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesArmed robbery suspect leads police on high-speed chase before crashing into guardrailTornado touches down in Newton on New Year's Eve; more severe weather possible todayResidents complain about lack of transparency in Rivian dealMonroe woman facing charges in distracted driving fatalitySuspect sought in Warner Robins robberyRockdale County Jail BlotterInsurance Commissioner investigating auto arson in CovingtonSpringfield Baptist test site set to reopen TuesdayHigh winds cause power outages in east metroRockdale students return to school with virtual learning; return in person Jan. 10 Images Videos Newspaper Ads Trending Recipes Support Local JournalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today. Subscribe or contribute Travel Georgia +73 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Moultrie and Colquitt County, Georgia Take a photo tour of Moultrie and Colquitt County, Georgia, part of our series "Travel Georgia," exploring places to visit in the state. Click for more. +71 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Americus and Sumter, County Georgia In the latest from our series "Travel Georgia," take a photo tour of Americus and Sumter County, Georgia. Click for more. +30 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Dawson, Sasser, and Terrell County, Georgia This photo tour of Dawson, Sasser, and Terrell County is part of our Travel Georgia series. Click for more. +62 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Sylvester and Worth County, Georgia This photo tour of Sylvester and Worth County is part of our Travel Georgia series. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.