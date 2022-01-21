...LIGHT RAIN MAY CHANGE TO LIGHT SNOW AND LIGHT FREEZING RAIN
TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING FOR PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL
GEORGIA WHICH COULD CAUSE SLICK SPOTS ON ROADWAYS AND OTHER MINOR
IMPACTS...
Tonight, temperatures following a cold front are expected to fall to
near or below freezing for the majority of north and central
Georgia. This temperature drop will also coincide with Gulf moisture
overriding the cold air with light precipitation expected for
eastern and southern portion of the forecast area. Areas in East
Central Georgia are the most likely place where the combination of
light precipitation and freezing near-surface temperatures could
overlap going into the evening.
With wintry precipitation being extremely sensitive to small
temperature changes, there is still some uncertainty on any
locations and specific accumulations, which would mostly be confined
to grassy, metal-type and elevated surfaces. However, a period of
mixed light precipitation, possibly changing to all snow is
likely somewhere along and east of a line from Helen, to
Lawrenceville, to Covington, to Milledgeville. Any accumulations
are expected to range from a trace up to one-half inch could be
possible, with very isolated locations up to 1 inch not out of the
question. For areas south and east of a line from Sandersville,
to Eatonton, to Jeffersonville, to Eastman could receive a trace
to a few hundredths of an inch of freezing rain late tonight into
the early morning.
Overall confidence is low and residents and emergency officials
should remain alert and be prepared for possible snow and/or ice
accumulations, especially over parts of middle and east central
Georgia. Even small amounts of ice can cause significant impacts
such as slick roads and power outages due to icing on trees and
powerlines.
Kate McKinnon is purr-fect as Carole Baskin in 'Joe vs Carole' first look
The first look at Peacock's Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin limited series can only be described with one word: paw-some.
In the series "Joe vs. Carole," out March 3, John Cameron Mitchell and Kate McKinnon play the dueling big cat advocates (cat-vocates?).
According to Peacock, the drama "takes a comprehensive dive into the lives" of the pair, focusing largely on Baskin. It's based on the Wondery podcast "Joe Exotic," hosted and reported by Robert Moor.
The story picks up just as Baskin "learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe 'Exotic' Schreibvogel is breeding and using his big cats for profit."
"She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry," a logline says. "But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous."
Etan Frankel, whose credits include episodes of "Shameless," wrote and executive produced. McKinnon also executive produced.
"We knew it would take two extraordinary actors to portray these larger-than-life people as the complex, three-dimensional individuals that they are," he said in a statement.
