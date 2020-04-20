Katie Holmes' daughter, Suri Cruise, turned 14 on April 18 and Holmes celebrated on social media.
The actress shared a rare photo of her teen on her verified Instagram account.
But ever conscious of protecting both her and her daughter's privacy, Holmes posted a photo showing the back on her daughter's head.
"Birthday vibes," the caption read on a photo showing Suri wearing a wreath of flowers and ribbon.
An earlier posting showed flowery wall decorations.
"Happy Birthday Sweetheart!!!!!!!," Holmes wrote in the caption. "I am so blessed to be your mom. May this year be incredible!"
Suri is the daughter of Holmes and her ex-husband, actor Tom Cruise.
The couple were married from 2006 to 2012.
