Keanu Reeves still knows kung fu in new 'Matrix' trailer By Lisa Respers France, CNN Dec 7, 2021 Dec 7, 2021 Updated 12 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Neo and Trinity have still got it.Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity in "The Matrix Resurrections," the fourth installment in "The Matrix" franchise.In the latest trailer for the eagerly awaited film, the pair are shown getting into some serious action."I still know kung fu," Reeves, as Neo, quips after taking out an apparent bad guy. "The Matrix Resurrections" hits theaters and HBO Max on December 22.HBO Max is owned by CNN's parent company.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Celebrities Keanu Reeves Martial Arts Sports And Recreation Neo Kung Fu Company Broadcasting Events Cable News Network Trinity Parent Company More Entertainment Features ‘Chicago Fire’ Celebrates Christmas With Kidd’s Return and a Fallen Tree Ileane Rudolph, TV Insider 16 min ago 0 Features Renewed TV Shows 2021: Find Out Which Series Will Return for Another Season +13TV Insider Staff, TV Insider 19 min ago 0 News ASK AMY: Homeowner's racial call-out offends family Alice Queen 54 min ago 0 Features ‘Law & Order: SVU’: Peter Scanavino Says Carisi’s ‘Nervous’ Facing Barba in ‘Organized Crime’ Crossover Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider 1 hr ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Trending Recipes Help Wanted Must Read One Man's Opinion: Covid-19 - the next round DAVID CARROLL: Dear David - letters from readers CAL THOMAS: The signs weren't missed, they were ignored Obituaries Homer Floyd Cabe Dec 5, 2021 Mansfield, GA Homer 'Floyd' Cabe, age 80 of Mansfield, died Th… Robert Taylor Dec 2, 2021 Brooksville, FL (Bobby to friends and family), 66, previously … W. Kent Campbell, Sr. Dec 1, 2021 Covington, GA Mr. W. Kent Campbell, Sr., age 81, a lifelong re… » More Obituaries Latest e-Editions Rockdale Citizen E-Edition To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. To subscribe to the e-edition, click here. Newton Citizen E-Edition To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. To subscribe to the e-edition, click here. Latest Citizen classified ads Roommates ROOM FOR RENT ROOM FOR RENT $125dep./$125/wk. All utilities included. (… Full Gwinnett Snellville Cobblestone Office Park -1 large office -1 exec. Gwinnett Snellville Cobblestone Office Park -1 large offi… Construction Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most advanced debris-blocking gutter Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most a… » More classified ads Join the Conversation American said: Did anyone else notice that the higher the vaccination rate, the higher the infection rate? I find it interesting that the county with the hig… View more tomgahunter said: Thanks to 3 BOC members, this mess will cost the taxpayer millions. View more tomgahunter said: Chairman Banes has made a rational compromise, too bad that we have 3 BOC members that are not rational. View more » More recent comments Latest News ‘Chicago Fire’ Celebrates Christmas With Kidd’s Return and a Fallen Tree Renewed TV Shows 2021: Find Out Which Series Will Return for Another Season State to acquire green space in Treutlen County ASK AMY: Homeowner's racial call-out offends family Convicted murderer Robert Durst's health is improving, appeal pending Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesIt hasn't been a lake for a century. An atmospheric river just made it one againAppeal denied for dangerous dogs in McGiboney Road areaCheck out which Newton, Rockdale schools are best at producing college football talentNASCAR NOTES: Kyle Larson revels in title reign during Champion's WeekRockdale County Jail BlotterA North Carolina man accidentally bought 2 identical lottery tickets -- and won 2 jackpotsNewton County Jail BlotterHorse head and headless alligator found in Florida canalHEALTH: Too many bathroom trips overnight is a quality-of-life issueConstruction set to begin on 318-unit apartment complex off Fairview Road Images Videos Newspaper Ads Trending Recipes Support Local JournalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today. Subscribe or contribute Travel Georgia +73 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Moultrie and Colquitt County, Georgia Take a photo tour of Moultrie and Colquitt County, Georgia, part of our series "Travel Georgia," exploring places to visit in the state. Click for more. +71 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Americus and Sumter, County Georgia In the latest from our series "Travel Georgia," take a photo tour of Americus and Sumter County, Georgia. Click for more. +30 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Dawson, Sasser, and Terrell County, Georgia This photo tour of Dawson, Sasser, and Terrell County is part of our Travel Georgia series. Click for more. +62 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Sylvester and Worth County, Georgia This photo tour of Sylvester and Worth County is part of our Travel Georgia series. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.