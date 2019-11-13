Kelly Clarkson's kids interviewed Jason Momoa with adorable results

Kelly Clarkson's kids made a splash in their debut interview with "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa.
In a recent episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," the singer brought her two children, son Remington Blackstock and look-a-like daughter River Blackstock, on stage to interview one of their favorite DC superheroes.
Momoa, a father himself, faced hard-hitting questions, like whether Aquaman knows Ariel from "The Little Mermaid" and where the sea-based hero goes to the bathroom.
"Ariel? Yes, Ariel's very sweet; she's very nice," Momoa said, playing along.
"She's also a redhead," he said, addressing Remy. "I'm gonna teach you about redheads some day. They're very passionate, very passionate people."
The comment earned a laugh from Clarkson and the crowd.
Momoa can currently be seen in the Apple TV+ series "See."
"The Kelly Clarkson Show" airs weekdays in syndication.