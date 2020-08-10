Kelly Osbourne 'worked hard' and lost 85 lbs

Kelly Osbourne looks different these days. Very different.
The actress, singer and former reality star has dropped 85 pounds.
Osbourne has been sharing her new look in photos on her verified Instagram account.
The effect has stunned even people who know her well.
Recently Jeannie Mai, her mother's co-host on the daytime talk show, "The Real," summed up Osbourne's transformation by writing this comment on one of the photos posted online: "Oh my gosh, you lost a lot of weight."
"That's right mamma Mai. I lost 85lbs since I last saw you," Osbourne wrote in response. "Can you believe it?"
Over the weekend, Osbourne shared a photo of a size 'small' tag from a new item of clothing, commenting, "Yes...I'm bragging because I worked hard and it feels good!"
Osbourne wrote about her struggles with both substance abuse and weight gain in her 2017 memoir.
She has been quoted as saying that she was hesitant to go to a gym to exercise around thinner people "when I had a little dumpling body."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.