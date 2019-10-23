Kelly Ripa says her son is experiencing 'extreme poverty' right now

Turns out even the children of celebrities can be broke.
Kelly Ripa appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and talked about about how her son, Michael Consuelos, is living on his own in Brooklyn.
It seems the 22-year-old, who attended New York University, is struggling like other young people, according to his mom.
"I think he loves the freedom," Ripa said. "He hates paying his own rent, and he's chronically poor. I don't think he ever really experienced extreme poverty like now."
The talk show host said her son has been eagerly looking forward to the annual Halloween gift of $20 his grandparents usually send.
"Now that he's living on his own, he's called three times," Ripa said about her son inquiring as to whether the monetary gift has arrived.
Ripa also joked about how she and her husband, Mark Consuelos, can't seem to get rid of their kids.
The couple came home after lunch years ago from dropping Michael at NYU only to find him in the living room saying he thought he might stay the weekend, she said.
Daughter Lola, 18, started at NYU this fall and apparently got a little homesick, despite insisting her parents probably wouldn't see her for a while.
Ripa said she and her husband, who also have a 16-year-old son named Joaquin, were enjoying a jaunt to Long Island after leaving Lola at school when they were alerted that their daughter had returned.
"Sunday evening, our alarm trips," Ripa said. "My daughter's having a party on the roof of our house. She was gone 12 hours and came home."