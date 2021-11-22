... HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR PARTS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
NNW at 5 to 10 MPH.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use
extreme caution.
Kevin Spacey ordered to pay nearly $31 million to 'House of Cards' production company
An arbitrator has ordered Kevin Spacey to pay almost $31 million to Media Rights Capital, the production company behind "House of Cards," the Netflix series in which the actor starred for five seasons until he was fired in 2017.
The revelation came in a petition filed Monday in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, in which MRC is asking the court "to confirm the award in its favor and enter judgment against Spacey and his loan-out and producing companies."
Spacey and MRC have been battling in the years since the actor was dismissed from the production over allegations of misconduct on and off the set.
In its filing, MRC states that in October of 2020, an arbitrator found Spacey "repeatedly breached his contractual obligations" while starring as Frank Underwood on the Emmy-winning show and that his behavior "rendered him (and his affiliated entities) liable" for the millions of dollars lost by MRC.
MRC says the company suspended Spacey following CNN's report in 2017, in which several current and former members of the "House of Cards" production staff came forward with allegations of sexual harassment. One person also accused Spacey, who was an executive producer on the series, of sexual assault.
"MRC had no knowledge whatsoever of any such conduct by Spacey with any cast or crew associated with the Show," the filing states.
Following Rapp's claims, Spacey issued a statement claiming he did not recall the incident and apologized for what he said would have been "deeply inappropriate drunken behavior."
After Spacey was terminated, the petition says that MRC had to "rewrite the entire season to omit Spacey's character, and to shorten Season 6 from 13 to 8 episodes to meet delivery deadlines" and suffered monetary losses as a result.
Following the arbitrator's decision, MRC released a statement on the ruling, "The safety of our employees, sets and work environments is of paramount importance to MRC and why we set out to push for accountability."
CNN has reached out to Spacey's attorneys for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.