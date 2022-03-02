Kim Kardashian declared legally single by court

...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS FOR THE REMAINDER OF THIS
AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO
LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected this
afternoon into the evening . Winds will be west-northwest to west
at 5 to 10 mph.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Kim Kardashian, here in February in Italy, has been declared legally single.
A Los Angeles judge granted the reality TV star and businesswoman's request to change her marital status on Wednesday, according to a source close to Kardashian.
The news was first reported by TMZ.
This comes after she filed the request three months ago.
Kardashian first filed her request to be declared legally single nearly three months ago. Her estranged husband, Kanye West, opposed the request. The former couple have been in a contentious divorce battle for one year.
Together they have four children and were married for seven years.
In divorce documents obtained by CNN last week, Kardashian stated, "I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress."
Kardashian's court filing continued, "I believe that the Court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children."
