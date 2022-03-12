...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM EST THIS EVENING TO
11 AM EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 20 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 7 PM EST this evening. For
the Freeze Warning, from 6 PM EST this evening to 11 AM EDT
Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Weather Alert
Kim Kardashian just posted her first Instagram picture with Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian posted a stack of pictures on Instagram Friday that featured comedian Pete Davidson for the first time since the two have been romantically linked.
In one image, the pair is seen on the floor looking at each other, while another picture appears to be a selfie taken by Davidson in which Kardashian hovers in the background, blowing a kiss to the camera.
"I love this," Kardashian's sister, Khloe Kardashian, wrote in a comment under the post.
Kardashian's pictures come just days after the reality show mogul was declared legally single by a Los Angeles court, after filing a request several months ago that her estranged husband, Kanye West, opposed. The former couple have been in a contentious divorce battle for the past year. They have four children together.
