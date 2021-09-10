Kim Kardashian says she's 'not OK' after son Saint breaks his arm By Toyin Owoseje, CNN Sep 10, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kim Kardashian says she is "not ok" after her son broke his arm.The reality star revealed that 5-year-old Saint West had sustained the injury in a post shared on her Instagram Story on Thursday, adding that she was left distraught."Who do you think cried more today? My baby broke his arm in a few places today. I'm not ok," Kardashian wrote alongside a photo of Saint icing the injury while sitting in a wheelchair. Another slide showed her second-born cradling his arm in a cast. "Poor Baby," the caption read. The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star also added a weary face emoji.The Skims founder did not share further details on how her little boy, whom she shares with husband Kanye West, sustained the broken arm.CNN has contacted Kardashian's representatives for further comment.The incident comes just months after she revealed Saint tested positive for Covid-19 during a May episode of "KUWTK." "My little Sainty just tested positive for COVID," she said on the phone in the episode."I'm tryna not to freak anyone out, but now I have to figure out what were are going to do," she later admitted to the cameras.As well as Saint, Kardashian also shares daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, and son Psalm, 2, with West.Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February, seven years after the pair married in a lavish wedding in Italy.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Bone Fractures Celebrities Child Abuse Crime, Law Enforcement And Corrections Crimes Against Persons Criminal Offenses Diseases And Disorders Domestic Violence Health And Medical Kim Kardashian West Musculoskeletal Disorders And Injuries North West Societal Issues Society Violence In Society Wounds And Injuries Kim Kardashian Kanye West Photography Medicine Telecommunications Saint Cable News Network Injury Star Founder More Entertainment Entertainment Kim Kardashian says she's 'not OK' after son Saint breaks his arm By Toyin Owoseje, CNN 2 hrs ago 0 Entertainment Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac bring raw intensity to a flawed 'Scenes From a Marriage' Review by Brian Lowry, CNN 3 hrs ago 0 Entertainment 'Kate' fires off a Netflix action movie that looks D.O.A. in more ways than one Review by Brian Lowry, CNN 3 hrs ago 0 Entertainment Howard Stern to anti-vaxxers: 'You had the cure and you wouldn't take it' By Marianne Garvey, CNNUpdated 1 hr ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Trending Recipes Help Wanted Must Read ARTHUR CYR: Reflection on our response to 9/11 TOM PURCELL: A revival of horse sense? CAL THOMAS: The next terrorist attack Obituaries Eleanor Sally Hinkle Sep 7, 2021 Conyers, GA Eleanor Nadine 'Sally' Hinkle, age 90 of Conyers, … Mary Schrader Sep 3, 2021 Madison, GA Mary Margaret Todd Schrader, 81 of Madison, died S… » More Obituaries Latest e-Editions Rockdale Citizen E-Edition To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. To subscribe to the e-edition, click here. Newton Citizen E-Edition To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. To subscribe to the e-edition, click here. Travel Georgia +73 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Moultrie and Colquitt County, Georgia Take a photo tour of Moultrie and Colquitt County, Georgia, part of our series "Travel Georgia," exploring places to visit in the state. Click for more. +71 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Americus and Sumter, County Georgia In the latest from our series "Travel Georgia," take a photo tour of Americus and Sumter County, Georgia. Click for more. +30 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Dawson, Sasser, and Terrell County, Georgia This photo tour of Dawson, Sasser, and Terrell County is part of our Travel Georgia series. Click for more. +62 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Sylvester and Worth County, Georgia This photo tour of Sylvester and Worth County is part of our Travel Georgia series. Click for more. We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service. Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or contributing today. Latest Citizen classified ads Roommates ROOM FOR RENT $120 ROOM FOR RENT $120 dep./$120/wk. All utilities included. … Land Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most advanced debris-blocking gutter Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most a… Legal Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most advanced debris-blocking gutter Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most a… » More classified ads Join the Conversation tomgahunter said: 3 members of the BOC are beyond hope. We are now Clayton County View more tomgahunter said: when do we officially merge with Clayton count? Our BOC is totally out of control. View more tomgahunter said: I will be voting for someone who lives in Georgia, Gary Black View more » More recent comments Latest News UPDATE: Three Newton commissioners vote to continue attorney search; County, Jarrard & Davis reaffirm working relationship Rockdale County Jail Blotter America to Wells Fargo: This is unacceptable BOC wagon Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesRECIPE: Poor Man's Apple CobblerThree injured in Rockdale night club shooting Sunday nightHEALTH: Primary progressive aphasia is a type of dementiaMule-drawn wagon carries Oxford's former superintendent to his final resting placeHall of Famer Johnny Bench tests positive for COVID-19Covington Police working rash of entering autosSilt collecting in Randy Poynter Lake a growing concernTwo arrested after shots fired in Faircliff Drive areaCovington woman killed in domestic disputeRockdale County Jail Blotter Images Videos Newspaper Ads Trending Recipes Support Local JournalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today. Subscribe or contribute
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.