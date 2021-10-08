Kim Kardashian West jokes in 'Saturday Night Live' teaser: 'I don't have to write sketches, do I?'

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for
* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia and northeast Georgia, including the following areas, in
central Georgia, Baldwin, Jasper, Jones, Putnam, Twiggs and
Wilkinson. In east central Georgia, Glascock, Greene, Hancock,
Jefferson, Taliaferro, Warren, Washington and Wilkes. In north
central Georgia, Barrow, Dawson, Fannin, Forsyth, Gilmer,
Gwinnett, Hall, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, Pickens, Rockdale, Union
and Walton. In northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison,
Oconee, Oglethorpe, Towns and White.
* Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon.
* Rounds of moderate to heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms are
ongoing and expect to continue, especially across eastern GA.
Rainfall totals of two to four inches with isolated pockets of 6
inches will be possible over the already saturated soils across
the watch area. Locally higher amounts will also be possible. The
potential for localized flash flooding and quick rises on rivers
and creeks will continue overnight, given the wet ground and above
normal streamflows across the watch area. Several rivers and
creeks have already responded to previous heavy rainfall.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Kim Kardashian West hosts "Saturday Night Live" this weekend, and in a teaser for the episode, she jokes that she thinks it'll be easy.
Kardashian West appears with "SNL" cast member Cecily Strong and this week's musical guest Halsey in the teaser.
When Strong says, "Oh my gosh, this crazy thought just occurred to me in this exact moment right now. Should we start our own girl group?" Kardashian West replies with, "We already said no when you pitched that backstage."
Strong jokes that she wasn't sure Kardashian heard her since security had her in a "headlock."
When Strong asks the reality TV star and business woman if she is nervous about the live show, Kardashian West replies, "Why? I don't have to write sketches, do I?" and "Everyone else won't look as good as me, will they?"
