Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcome their second child By Lisa Respers France, CNN Feb 6, 2022 Feb 6, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have a new baby.The makeup mogul announced Sunday via her verified Instagram account that she has given birth.The black and white photo showing what appears to be their 4-year-old daughter, Stormi, holding a newborn's hand featured a caption with a blue heart emoji and the date 2-22-22. Stormi was born February 1, 2018.Her mother and manager, Kris Jenner, commented "Angel Pie" about the photo and Kylie's sister Kourtney Kardashian wrote "Mommy of two life." Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rockdale and Newton Eats Sign up for Rockdale and Newton Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in Rockdale and Newton Counties sprinkled with recipes. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Scott also commented on the birth of the new baby with a blue heart and six brown heart emojis.Kylie Jenner confirmed in September that she and the rapper were expecting their second child together.As of Sunday night, no additional information about the new baby had been released.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +8 PHOTOS: Billie Eilish brings her 'Happier Than Ever Tour' to Atlanta's State Farm Arena Billie Eilish made a stop at State Farm Arena for the first leg of her "Happier Than Ever, The World Tour" on Saturday night, Feb 5. Click for more. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Celebrities Kylie Jenner Travis Scott Photo Photography Commerce Company Anatomy Black And White Stormi Kris Jenner Mogul More Entertainment Entertainment Billie Eilish stops Atlanta concert to help fan get an inhaler By Chloe Melas, CNN 2 hrs ago 0 Entertainment featured Billie Eilish stops Atlanta concert to help fan get an inhaler By Chloe Melas, CNNUpdated 8 min ago 0 +8 Entertainment featured PHOTOS: Billie Eilish brings her 'Happier Than Ever Tour' to Atlanta's State Farm Arena Photos by Photo: Matty Vogel Updated 8 min ago 0 Entertainment Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcome their second child By Lisa Respers France, CNNUpdated 3 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Trending Recipes Help Wanted Must Read RONDA RICH: The young who work hard ARTHUR CYR: The Federal Reserve and the U.S. TOM PURCELL: Thin Mints should be on the next government ban list Obituaries Thomas White Feb 3, 2022 Fayetteville, GA Thomas Bedford White, age 76 of Fayetteville,… Susan Noyes Martin Feb 3, 2022 Hoschton, GA Mrs. Susan Noyes Martin, age 73 of Hoschton, Geor… Eleanor Jane Glaze Jan 31, 2022 Covingtong, GA Eleanor Jane "Janie" (Holland) Glaze, of Coving… » More Obituaries Latest e-Editions Rockdale Citizen E-Edition To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. To subscribe to the e-edition, click here. Newton Citizen E-Edition To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. To subscribe to the e-edition, click here. Love is in the Air » More Contests Latest Citizen classified ads Ads Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most advanced debris-blocking gutter Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most a… Sport Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most advanced debris-blocking gutter Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most a… Home 4 Apts, Homes or condos for people with bad credit! $475 4 Apts, Homes or condos for people with bad credit! We lo… » More classified ads Join the Conversation tomgahunter said: LLoyd's lawyer is going to love this, add another $200,000 to the settlement View more Henry S said: Rockdale is using the same con Newton County was forced to move to regular election. Only County workers will vot to approve this theft. View more tomgahunter said: The 400 votes that Sanders won by will cost Newton County's taxpayers $3,000,000. Hope the 3 no votes are sued individually View more » More recent comments Latest News Authorities searching for three inmates who escaped a Tennessee jail Tom Hoge emerges from pack at Pebble Beach for first PGA Tour win Billie Eilish stops Atlanta concert to help fan get an inhaler Billie Eilish stops Atlanta concert to help fan get an inhaler Dolphins select Mike McDaniel as new head coach Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesRockdale County Sex Offender ListJoint Development Authority asks for delay in Walton County rezoning for Rivian plantNewton County Sheriff's dog died in overheated patrol carNewton County homeowners, renters to get assistanceCinelease Studios to expand Covington operationsRockdale County Jail BlotterNewton County opens drive-through testing siteDan Lawrence Danny HillWhat will you foresee, General Beauregard Lee?Rockdale County seeking formation of public facilities authority by state Legislature Images Videos Newspaper Ads Trending Recipes Support Local JournalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today. Subscribe or contribute Travel Georgia +46 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Madison County, Georgia Take a photo tour of Madison County, Georgia, part of our series "Travel Georgia," exploring places to visit in the state. #TravelGeorgia Click for more. +46 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Athens-Clarke County, Georgia Take a photo tour of Athens-Clarke County, Georgia, part of our series "Travel Georgia," exploring places to visit in the state. #TravelGeorgia Click for more. +73 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Moultrie and Colquitt County, Georgia Take a photo tour of Moultrie and Colquitt County, Georgia, part of our series "Travel Georgia," exploring places to visit in the state. Click for more. +71 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Americus and Sumter, County Georgia In the latest from our series "Travel Georgia," take a photo tour of Americus and Sumter County, Georgia. Click for more. +30 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Dawson, Sasser, and Terrell County, Georgia This photo tour of Dawson, Sasser, and Terrell County is part of our Travel Georgia series. Click for more. +62 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Sylvester and Worth County, Georgia This photo tour of Sylvester and Worth County is part of our Travel Georgia series. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.