Kylie Jenner confirms she is pregnant with second child By Sana Noor Haq, CNN Sep 8, 2021 49 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kylie Jenner confirmed that she is having her second child with rapper Travis Scott on Tuesday, following speculation that she is pregnant.The 24-year-old reality star and makeup mogul revealed the news by posting a video to her verified Instagram account, where she shared footage from the early stages of her pregnancy.In the video, Jenner shows a positive pregnancy test to Scott, who then proceeds to hug her belly. The couple attend an ultrasound appointment in the next clip, accompanied by their 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.In another scene, Jenner discloses the news of her pregnancy to mother Kris Jenner, who opens an envelope handed to her by Stormi, which contains ultrasound pictures."What is it, are you pregnant?," Jenner's mother asks her."Stormi, we're going to have a baby," she adds. "This is one of the happiest days of my life."The video ends with a vignette of Stormi kissing Jenner's baby bump. Members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan congratulated the couple in the comments section of the video, with sister and model Kendall Jenner saying, "I can't handle it.""Crying!!!!," Kim Kardashian wrote."Crying this is so beautiful my blessed angel sister," Kourtney Kardashian posted."Awwwww," Khloe Kardashian said.Jenner made the decision to keep her first pregnancy with baby Stormi private, confirming the news in February 2018, three days after she had given birth.She did not divulge any other details about her second pregnancy.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Arts And Entertainment Television Programming Reality Television Celebrities Kylie Jenner Travis Scott Stormi Webster Business, Economy And Trade Business And Industry Sectors Beauty And Personal Care Cosmetics And Toiletries Kris Jenner Kourtney Kardashian Khloe Kardashian Kim Kardashian West Medical Fields And Specialties Obstetrics And Gynecology Health And Medical Health And Health Care (by Demographic Group) Maternal And Child Health Pregnancy And Childbirth Kendall Jenner Women's Health Commerce Biology Music Military News Mogul More Entertainment Entertainment Kylie Jenner confirms she is pregnant with second child By Sana Noor Haq, CNN 49 min ago 0 News featured HEALTH SCORES: Aug. 26 - Sept. 1 By Alice Queen 6 hrs ago 0 News HEALTH: Thoughts of pancreatic cancer trouble reader with EPI Alice Queen 6 hrs ago 0 News ASK AMY: If you can't save the marriage, protect the assets Alice Queen 6 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Trending Recipes Help Wanted Must Read One Man's Opinion: And still ... no plan in place CAL THOMAS: Not so easy summertime DAVE BELTON: Disaster in Afghanistan Obituaries Mary Schrader Sep 3, 2021 Madison, GA Mary Margaret Todd Schrader, 81 of Madison, died S… Donna Foust Sep 1, 2021 Conyers, GA Donna Foust, age 61 of Conyers, died Monday, Augus… » More Obituaries Latest e-Editions Rockdale Citizen E-Edition To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. To subscribe to the e-edition, click here. Newton Citizen E-Edition To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. To subscribe to the e-edition, click here. Travel Georgia +73 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Moultrie and Colquitt County, Georgia Take a photo tour of Moultrie and Colquitt County, Georgia, part of our series "Travel Georgia," exploring places to visit in the state. Click for more. +71 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Americus and Sumter, County Georgia In the latest from our series "Travel Georgia," take a photo tour of Americus and Sumter County, Georgia. Click for more. +30 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Dawson, Sasser, and Terrell County, Georgia This photo tour of Dawson, Sasser, and Terrell County is part of our Travel Georgia series. Click for more. +62 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Sylvester and Worth County, Georgia This photo tour of Sylvester and Worth County is part of our Travel Georgia series. Click for more. We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service. Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or contributing today. Latest Citizen classified ads Roommates ROOM FOR RENT $120 ROOM FOR RENT $120 dep./$120/wk. All utilities included. … Land Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most advanced debris-blocking gutter Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most a… Legal Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most advanced debris-blocking gutter Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most a… » More classified ads Join the Conversation tomgahunter said: I will be voting for someone who lives in Georgia, Gary Black View more Grin n barrett said: The liberal judges need to re-read their oath and job description. Their job isn't to write laws, it is to rule on the law as written. Their e… View more craybourn said: Please, please roll it back. I cannot be at a 9:00 a.m. meeting because I work. But my property taxes are outrageous because my property has n… View more » More recent comments Latest News Kylie Jenner confirms she is pregnant with second child How to build a stronger brain, according to Dr. Sanjay Gupta's book 'Keep Sharp' A dog that saved its owner's life appointed South Korea's first honorary rescue dog Giant 'swimming head' creature lived in our oceans 500 million years ago Schools don't need to see a big uptick in Covid-19 cases if they follow these measures, Fauci says Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesHEALTH: Primary progressive aphasia is a type of dementiaThree injured in Rockdale night club shooting Sunday nightHall of Famer Johnny Bench tests positive for COVID-19Covington woman killed in domestic disputeRockdale County Jail BlotterMule-drawn wagon carries Oxford's former superintendent to his final resting placeNewton County Jail Blotter (copy)COMMENTARY: Piedmont Newton Hospital patients with COVID-19 are overwhelmingly unvaccinatedSilt collecting in Randy Poynter Lake a growing concernCovington Police working rash of entering autos Images Videos Newspaper Ads Trending Recipes Support Local JournalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today. Subscribe or contribute
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.