...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING FOR
PARTS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be east at
5 to 7 MPH.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Lady Gaga heartbroken over Tony Bennett's battle with Alzheimers
"Tony is one of my most favorite people on the whole planet and I love him with all my heart. I love his family with all my heart, I love his wife, Susan, with all my heart. I can't tell you how much I learned from him and what it's like to sing with a legend for so many years," Gaga said. "I've sung with Tony for almost 10 years, and it's heartbreaking to watch what he's going through having Alzheimer's."
Gaga spoke how music can sometimes help people with Alzheimer's or dementia.
The "House of Gucci" star added, "If you are with that person that you love, play some music from their childhood and I promise you that they will come to life in a way that is not expected, and not everyone you know, every case is different and everybody's different, but they're still there and my heart goes out to you and this album was made while he had Alzheimer's and we sang it while he had Alzheimer's and he was still able to do it, I am just floored by him."
Gaga and Bennett won a Grammy in 2015 for best traditional pop vocals for their album "Cheek to Cheek."
