Laura Prepon and Ben Foster have welcomed baby number two to their family.
A rep for the actress confirmed to CNN that it's a boy.
The "Orange Is the New Black" actress announced the happy news on Instagram, with a post of her and her son.
"Welcoming home our new bundle of love. Overwhelmed with gratitude," Prepon captioned it.
The baby joins the couple's 2-year-old daughter, Ella.
A number of celebrities commented on the post, with Natasha Lyonne posting heart-eye emojis over the news and Chelsea Handler writing, "Happy birthday to mommy and baby!! Love you."
Prepon, who previously starred in the sitcom "That '70s Show," announced her pregnancy back in October, writing on Instagram, "We are so excited to announce that our family is growing. Life is beautiful!" and recently annoucing that she was soon due and would be going on maternity leave.
Prepon and Foster, also an actor, got engaged in 2016 and married in June 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.