Len Goodman announces his exit from the 'Dancing With the Stars' ballroom

'Dancing With the Stars' judge Len Goodman said he's retiring from the show.

 Eric McCandless/ABC/Getty Images

"Dancing With the Stars" head judge Len Goodman announced he'll be retiring from the show.

"This will be my last season judging 'Dancing With the Stars,'" Goodman said during Monday's episode of the ballroom dance competition. "I've been on the show since it started in 2005, and it has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show but I've decided I want to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain."

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Videos