Lenny Kravitz makes coffee and our morning By Marianne Garvey, CNN Oct 1, 2021 Oct 1, 2021 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Good morning, Lenny!Lenny Kravitz, clad in an unbuttoned leopard shirt and sunglasses, treated fans to a sexy selfie in his kitchen where he was making coffee.It was actually afternoon, although Kravitz slept in, writing, "2:37pm. Good morning. All nighter in the studio last night. 3 albums on the horizon. Going back in. Love." Kravitz, 57, and yet ageless, received some funny comments, including one from Channing Tatum, who is currently working with Kravitz's daughter, Zoe, on an upcoming thriller."Good god man! What are you eating or what's in the water or the genes. It's not natural. Do you just do abs like all day?" Tatum wrote.The Rock commented, "My brotha. Inspiring." One woman wrote that she was so distracted by the picture, that she ignored the other commenters. "You do realize no one is reading your captions for obvious reasons," she wrote.One man weighed in with "Hi Lenny, we have a lot of things in common. For example I bought the same mocha."Another commenter simply wrote, "Leonard."The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Celebrities Lenny Kravitz Beverages Business And Industry Sectors Business, Economy And Trade Coffee Consumer Products Food And Drink Internet And Www Kinds Of Foods And Beverages Selfies Social Media Technology More Entertainment Entertainment TV OT: The spooky TV that made a generation of horror fans. Plus, Halloween programming, "Maid" and "Billions" By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN 2 hrs ago 0 +3 Entertainment Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent's new home renovation show has real heart By Marianne Garvey, CNN 4 hrs ago 0 Entertainment 'The Addams Family 2' hits the road to scare up more laughs Review by Brian Lowry, CNN 5 hrs ago 0 Entertainment Lenny Kravitz makes coffee and our morning By Marianne Garvey, CNNUpdated 5 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.