Lil Durk proposes during concert By Lisa Respers France, CNN Dec 20, 2021

Lil Durk and his girlfriend of four years, India Royale, are engaged.The rapper popped the question at a concert in their hometown of Chicago.During his set at WGCI's Big Jam concert held at the United Center, Lil Durk brought Royale out of stage. He took to one knee and declared "I love you to death. You've been holding me down when I was going through a lot.""You've been the realest to me," the artist continued. "Do you wanna be my wife?" The audience cheered and Royale, a model, social media influencer and entreprenuer behind a makeup line the rapper has promoted in his music, said yes.The couple share a young daughter together.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 