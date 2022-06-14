...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Mid-morning and afternoon thunderstorms
could temper the heat in some areas today and provide temporary
relief, but confidence is low on placement and timing. Continue
to heed all heat-related safety precautions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
"Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language," she continued. "As a fat black woman in America, I've had many hateful words used against me so I understand the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case unintentionally). I'm proud to say there's a new version of GRRRLS with a lyric change."
The song contained the word "spaz," which drew complaints that it is a slur against those who are disabled.
"Hey @lizzo my disability Cerebral Palsy is literally classified as Spastic Diplegia (where spasticity refers to unending painful tightness in my legs) your new song makes me pretty angry + sad," one person tweeted. "'Spaz' doesn't mean freaked out or crazy. It's an ableist slur. It's 2022. Do better."
That same Twitter user later thanked Lizzo after the Grammy winner announced she was changing the lyric, calling Lizzo "a real true ally."
Lizzo also seemed appreciate of the heads up.
"This is the result of me listening and taking action," she ended her statement. "As an influential artist I'm dedicated to being part of the change I've been waiting to see in the world."
