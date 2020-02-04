Lizzo to perform at RodeoHouston

Lizzo is set to show some love to her hometown.
The Grammy-winning singer is scheduled to perform at RodeoHouston, according to its lineup of artists.
Raised in Houston, Lizzo attended Alief Elsik High School and the University of Houston.
She played in the band at both schools and has talked about the city's influence on her love of music.
Lizzo is set to perform Friday, March 13, which is Black Heritage Day, at NRG Stadium.
RodeoHouston will run from March 3 to March 22. It bills itself as the largest indoor livestock exhibition and rodeo in the world and features concerts each day after the rodeo events are completed.
Willie Nelson, Khalid, Gwen Stefani and Becky G are some of the featured artists for the event.
CNN has reached out to reps for Lizzo for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.