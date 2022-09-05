...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of north central Georgia, northeast Georgia,
northwest Georgia and west central Georgia, including the
following areas, in north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee,
Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth,
Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Newton, North Fulton,
Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton. In northeast
Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee, Towns and White.
In northwest Georgia, Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade,
Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and
Whitfield. In west central Georgia, Coweta, Harris, Heard,
Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Spalding and Troup.
* WHEN...Through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A slow moving upper level system bringing a moist tropical
airmass will remain over the forecast area. Waves of showers
and thunderstorms are expected to develop along a stationary
boundary where back building and training storms are likely
to occur. Most locations within the watch area have already
received 1 to 4 inches of rainfall where an additional 1 to 3
inches of rainfall could occur through this evening. Locally
higher amounts are possible in training storms. The watch may
be expanded to include other areas that may be outside of the
existing watch area.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Luke Combs refunded a concert over the weekend because his voice wasn't up to par
Luke Combs may be one of the most generous stars in country music.
Video shared on social media featured Combs interrupting a concert over the weekend in Bangor, Maine, when he spotted a sign from some young fans saying they had stacked firewood to earn money to buy tickets to the show. One of the fans said he was celebrating his 12th birthday.
The singer then pulled out his wallet and handed them $140 from the stage, signed hats for them and said a member of his team would be escorting them backstage to give them T-shirts and other memorabilia.
But that wasn't all.
According to B98.5, a country music station in central Maine, Combs later refunded all the tickets for his Saturday show in Bangor because his voice was shot and didn't feel he was able to give a full performance.
Combs "announced that he was still going to perform but, because of the condition of his voice, he did not feel he could put on a real show," the radio station said.
"Because of that, he was going to refund the money concertgoers had paid for tickets to the show," according to a post on the station's website. "Visibly upset with the situation, he explained that he understands the cost of going to a concert goes way beyond what is paid for the tickets. For many people there are hotel rooms, dinners, babysitters, gas, and more. Refunding the price of the tickets was, in his mind, the least he could do."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Combs still performed an abbreviated set.
The singer's act of generosity won him praise from fans.
"Two shows back to back is hard on anyone," wrote one woman on Twitter. "And no matter what this man's voice is smooth as butter and he gave every song I heard his all."
CNN has reached out to a rep for Combs for comment.
Stacker outlines 30 of the most consequential victories that unions fought for in the name of workers' rights. You'll learn about the milestones unions have achieved and the circumstances that made those victories worth fighting for. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.