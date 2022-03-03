...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR PARTS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
west at 5 to 10 mph.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Maksim Chmerkovskiy back in the US from Ukraine and reunited with family
"I just don't want to resent peace somewhere else because of what I just saw, that's the reality," he told "Entertainment Tonight." "I don't know really what to say right this second."
Chmerkovskiy had been documenting what he witnessed in Ukraine after Russian forces invaded last week.
According to his representative, Chmerkovskiy, who immigrated to the United States from Ukraine with his family in the 1990s, had been in Ukraine working on the reality competition series "World of Dance UA."
