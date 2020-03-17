Malika Haqq welcomes first child with rapper O.T. Genasis

Malika Haqq is a new mom.
Khloe Kardashian's bff, who has made frequent appearaces on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," announced Monday that she and her ex, rapper O.T. Genasis, have welcomed a son.
The baby boy made his debut on Haqq's and Genasis's verified Instagram accounts.
"Ace Flores 3.14.2020," Haqq wrote in the caption of a photo showing her and the rapper's hands with the newborn's.
The couple reportedly split last June after two years together and Haqq announced her pregnancy in September.
"I listen to my heart, and I've decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I'm pregnant!" she wrote in the caption of a photo showing her holding a positive pregnancy test. "I didn't know when, I just knew one day. God said it's my turn, and I couldn't be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.