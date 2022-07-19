Maren Morris shares her ﻿'American Idol' ﻿audition ticket that her mom had saved

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Rockdale,
southeastern Gwinnett, western Walton and northern Newton Counties
through 615 PM EDT...
At 544 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Georgia International
Horse Park, or near Conyers, moving east at 20 mph.
HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind, up to penny sized hail and frequent
cloud to ground lightning.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of
light, unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Conyers, Monroe, Covington, Snellville, Loganville, Social Circle,
Oxford, Porterdale, Walnut Grove, Between, Jersey, Georgia
International Horse Park, Almon, Nicholasville, Milstead, Youth, Big
Haynes Creek Park, Brick Store, Rosebud and Gum Creek.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear
thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Maren Morris, performing in March, shared a photo from her early career days.
Sometimes singing competition shows get right, other times they pass on Maren Morris.
"The Middle" singer was just 17 when she auditioned for "American Idol" in August 2007. Though Morris didn't get past the audition round, her mom, Kellie, saved her ticket -- then found it years later.
"My mom found my American Idol audition ticket from 2007," Morris wrote on Instagram Monday, along with a photo of the ticket. "I didn't make it past the first round cattle call."
"She added, "I wasn't really into sports growing up, but this feels like the equivalent of your mom saving your 10th place trophy."
The official "American Idol" Instagram account took notice, writing "And now our hopefuls are singing YOUR songs on the Idol stage!"
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Morris also auditioned for "The Voice" and "America's Got Talent," then went on to become one of the biggest names in country and pop music. She's also won multiple Country Music Awards.
Her latest single, "Circles Around This Town," is currently a hit on country radio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.