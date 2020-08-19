Mariah Carey announces new album called 'The Rarities'

Business Newsletter Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.

Coronavirus outbreak updates Get the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak delivered to your inbox daily.

Local Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather affecting Rockdale and Newton Counties.

Most popular posts on RockdaleNewtonCitizen.com Get the most popular posts on RockdaleNewtonCitizen.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.

News Alerts Get news alerts and breaking news stories from the Rockdale Citizen and Newton Citizen delivered to your email.

Newton Local Newsletter Get headlines from the Newton Citizen delivered daily to your email inbox.

Newton Sports Newsletter Daily sports headlines from Newton Citizen.

Obituaries Newsletter Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.

Rockdale and Newton Eats Sign up for Rockdale and Newton Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in Rockdale and Newton Counties sprinkled with recipes.

Rockdale Local Newsletter Get headlines from the Rockdale Citizen delivered daily to your email inbox.