...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central
Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Bibb,
Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Monroe and Putnam. In east central
Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee,
Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth,
Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, North
Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton. In
northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee,
Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow,
Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson,
Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central
Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Marion,
Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Stewart, Talbot,
Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster.
* Through this evening.
* Rounds of moderate to heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms are
expected through this evening. Widespread additional rainfall
totals of up to two inches are forecast over the already saturated
soils across the watch area. Locally higher amounts will be
possible, especially across the higher terrain of north Georgia.
The potential for localized flash flooding and quick rises on
rivers and creeks will continue through today, given the wet
ground and above normal streamflows across the watch area. Several
rivers and creeks have already responded to previous heavy
rainfall.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Mark Consuelos is leaving 'Riverdale' after four seasons
Consuelos, who plays villain Hiram Lodge,who is also Veronica's dad, will be going after four seasons on the show.
"So tonight's episode is Mark's swan song playing our hunky villain Hiram Lodge on Riverdale after four insane, glorious years," showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told Deadline. "From the moment Mark joined us, he was up for literally anything, a hundred percent committed to making Archie's life a living hell. And what's funny is, Mark couldn't be more different from Hiram. A classy pro and the sweetest guy, always looking out for everyone. We wish Mark the best and hope this isn't the last we've seen of Hiram Lodge."
Consuelos thanked Aguirre-Sacasa for the opportunity, telling the publication in a statement: "First and foremost, I would like to thank Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa for this incredible opportunity. Never before has playing a character that was so bad, felt so good. Huge thanks to the Riverdale fandom, to the brilliant crew and amazing cast, whom I consider dear friends and family."
Consuelos first appeared on the series in the Season 2 premiere. He played a rich mob boss who tried to keep Veronica away from Archie.
The show is based on the characters from Archie Comics.
