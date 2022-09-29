Mark Hamill made ambassador in support of Ukraine Army of Drones project

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to "Star Wars' star Mark Hamill. Hamill has been made an ambassador for the UNITED24 fundraising platform, where he will work in support of the Army of Drones project to benefit Ukraine.

 United24

May the force be with him.

