Martha Stewart discusses her crushes with Chelsea Handler

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.
* WHERE...Much of north and central Georgia, with the exception of
the northeast mountains.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Martha Stewart, here in April, is opening up about her love life.
Martha Stewart has a few crushes, one on a married man she knows.
But there's no scandal here. Stewart has assured Chelsea Handler she's no homewrecker, even though she's had the opportunity.
The businesswoman and queen of the pool selfie recently joined Handler for a conversation on the comedian's podcast "Dear Chelsea," during which Stewart acknowledged it's been some time since she was last in a relationship.
Stewart said she does have a few crushes though, telling Handler, "Turns out, you know, one of them is married to the mother of some friends of mine."
"He's so attractive," she said.
Handler wasn't having it, telling Stewart, "You can't be a homewrecker."
"I've never been a homewrecker, and I've tried really hard not to be," Stewart replied. "I've had the opportunity to be a homewrecker and I have not taken anybody up on it."
Handler suggested Stewart wait it out, saying perhaps the marriage will end anyway.
"Or maybe they'll die," Stewart replied. "I always think, Oh gosh, couldn't that person just die? Not painfully, just die."
