Marvel's Kevin Feige calls Disney's 'Shang-Chi' flare-up on social media a 'misunderstanding'

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON FOR NORTHERN CLAYTON, COBB, DEKALB, CENTRAL FULTON,
SOUTHWESTERN GWINNETT, NORTHWESTERN HENRY AND ROCKDALE COUNTIES...
At 1157 AM EDT, Light to moderate rain is occurring and will
continue across metro Atlanta through early this afternoon. Between
2 and 4 inches of rain have already fallen. Though the immediate
flash flood threat has diminished, significant runoff from the heavy
rain will continue to impact creeks, streams and poor drainage areas.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.
SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Atlanta, Marietta, Decatur, Conyers, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Johns
Creek, Alpharetta, Smyrna, Dunwoody, East Point, Kennesaw, Duluth,
Stockbridge, Forest Park, Snellville, Riverdale, College Park,
Powder Springs and Lilburn.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Weather Alert
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central
Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Butts,
Jasper, Jones and Putnam. In east central Georgia, Greene. In
north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Dawson,
DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth, Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall,
Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, North Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale,
South Fulton, Union and Walton. In northeast Georgia, Banks,
Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In
northwest Georgia, Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade,
Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and
Whitfield. In west central Georgia, Coweta, Heard and Spalding.
* Through Wednesday morning.
* Rainfall associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will
continue to move north across portions of north Georgia through
this afternoon. Many locations have already received anywhere from
two to four inches of rainfall. A total of two to three inches of
additional rain is expected across North Georgia, with isolated
heavier amounts. Heavy rainfall on top of saturated soils will
lead to flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Simu Liu stars in Marvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Disney's recent run-ins with talent have seemingly complicated life for Marvel, as Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige spent part of the premiere for "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" on Aug. 16 cleaning up a "misunderstanding" involving Disney CEO Bob Chapek and the movie's star, Simu Liu.
Disney's recent run-ins with talent have seemingly complicated life for Marvel, as Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige spent part of the premiere for "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" on Monday cleaning up a "misunderstanding" involving Disney CEO Bob Chapek and the movie's star, Simu Liu.
During an earnings call last week, Chapek referred to the release plan for the film -- which will premiere exclusively in theaters on Sept. 3 -- as an "interesting experiment," addressing the continuing clouds over movie-going from the pandemic and Disney's simultaneous premium releases of the movies "Black Widow," "Jungle Cruise" and "Cruella" on its streaming service, Disney+.
The wording prompted Liu to take issue with the comment on social media, clearly feeling that Chapek's remarks had disrespected the movie.
As the Hollywood Reporter reported, Feige stated at the premiere that there was "no intention" on Chapek's part to downplay or diminish the film, which represents Marvel's first featuring an Asian superhero.
"The proof is in the movie, and we swing for the fences as we always do," Feige said. "With the amount of creative energy we put in and the budget, there's no expense spared to bring this origin story to the screen."
The "Shang-Chi" dust-up comes on the heels of another problem that essentially landed in Marvel's lap, with "Black Widow" star Scarlett Johansson suing Disney over the film's streaming release, contending that it denied her from receiving her fair share of the box-office profits. The situation was further exacerbated when the studio publicly fired back at Johansson in a statement, accusing her of exhibiting "callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic."
"Shang-Chi" is based on the martial-arts hero that Marvel Comics introduced in the 1970s, and in addition to Liu co-stars Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh and Tony Leung.
Disney is previewing the movie for select fans in IMAX theaters on Aug. 18, with screenings in 25 cities in the US and Canada.
