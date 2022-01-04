Marvel's 'Morbius' release date pushed by Sony again By Marianne Garvey Jan 4, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save "Morbius," starring Jared Leto, has been pushed back by Sony from Jan. 28 to April 1, the studio announced.Leto plays Michael Morbius, a scientist who attempts to cure his rare blood disease by using bat DNA, but instead turns into a vampire.The first trailer featured Morbius walking by a poster of Spider-Man with graffiti scrawled across it, although it's not clear what Marvel world the movie is set in. The movie was originally set for release in July 2020. It was then supposed to be released in March and then October.It's not clear if the Covid-19 pandemic is responsible for this latest delay. "Morbius" is directed by Daniel Espinosa.The movie also stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal and Tyrese Gibson.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Companies Sony Corp Michael Morbius Movie Cinema Show Jared Leto Sony Studio Matt Smith Daniel Espinosa More Entertainment Entertainment Jay Weaver, member of Big Daddy Weave, dies after Covid-19 battle By Lisa Respers France, CNN 52 min ago 0 Entertainment Marvel's 'Morbius' release date pushed by Sony again By Marianne Garvey 1 hr ago 0 Features ‘Lethal Weapon’ Star Keesha Sharp Joins ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3 Martin Holmes, TV Insider 1 hr ago 0 Features ‘Black-ish’: How Michelle Obama Became a Season 8 Guest Star Jim Halterman, TV Insider 1 hr ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Trending Recipes Help Wanted Must Read DAVID CARROLL: We’ve lost a great voice CAL THOMAS: Let's out the men in Maxwell-Epstein case RONDA RICH: More kindness is needed for 2022 Obituaries Lee Roy Greenway Jan 2, 2022 Norcross, GA Lee Greenway, age 97, of Norcross, GA, peacefully… » More Obituaries Latest e-Editions Rockdale Citizen E-Edition To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. To subscribe to the e-edition, click here. Newton Citizen E-Edition To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. To subscribe to the e-edition, click here. Latest Citizen classified ads Garage New Year Estate Sale 5148 Ashley Dr. Convington, Ga. New Year Estate Sale 5148 Ashley Dr. Convington, Ga. 3001… Condo Towne Pointe Apartments Will be accepting applications for the Waiting Bathrooms: 1 Towne Pointe Apartments Will be accepting applications fo… Home 4 Apts, Homes or condos for people with bad credit! $475 4 Apts, Homes or condos for people with bad credit! We lo… » More classified ads Join the Conversation Covingtonian said: If after an investigation if all the charges and allegations are factual, in my opinion all 3 deputies should be fired and their certification… View more tomgahunter said: Thanks to 3 BOC members, this mess will cost the taxpayer millions. View more » More recent comments Latest News School resumes with amended COVID-19 protocols RECIPE: Easy Crock Pot Macaroni and Cheese 'We can't vaccinate the planet every six months,' says Oxford vaccine scientist Jay Weaver, member of Big Daddy Weave, dies after Covid-19 battle Georgia 7th-most moved-to state in 2021 Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesResidents complain about lack of transparency in Rivian dealArmed robbery suspect leads police on high-speed chase before crashing into guardrailTornado touches down in Newton on New Year's Eve; more severe weather possible todayMonroe woman facing charges in distracted driving fatalityDemand for COVID testing surges at Springfield Baptist test siteRockdale County Jail BlotterSuspect sought in Warner Robins robberyHigh winds cause power outages in east metroRockdale students return to school with virtual learning; return in person Jan. 10Masks required when school reopens in Newton Images Videos Newspaper Ads Trending Recipes Support Local JournalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today. Subscribe or contribute Travel Georgia +73 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Moultrie and Colquitt County, Georgia Take a photo tour of Moultrie and Colquitt County, Georgia, part of our series "Travel Georgia," exploring places to visit in the state. Click for more. +71 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Americus and Sumter, County Georgia In the latest from our series "Travel Georgia," take a photo tour of Americus and Sumter County, Georgia. Click for more. +30 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Dawson, Sasser, and Terrell County, Georgia This photo tour of Dawson, Sasser, and Terrell County is part of our Travel Georgia series. Click for more. +62 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Sylvester and Worth County, Georgia This photo tour of Sylvester and Worth County is part of our Travel Georgia series. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.