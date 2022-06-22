...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Wednesday June 22...
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for
Wednesday June 22.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to
ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit prolonged
outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early evening when
ozone concentrations are highest.
For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.
Mayim Bialik's experience with Covid-19 is 'no joke'
"I have Covid and it's no joke over here," she said. "It's very exhausting, the exhaustion is very special. I had mononucleosis when I was in college and the exhaustion hits like that where you cannot be awake. You can try to be awake but then all of a sudden you need to sleep."
Bialik, who is vaccinated and boosted, also shared, "I do have asthma, I do have a thyroid condition which means it's an immune compromised situation."
She also urged her followers to stay vigilant.
"I'm feeling a whole bunch of regret that I ever took my mask off ever in the world, like even outside," she said. "I'm feeling a lot of fear. Why did I ever go out? Why did I think that anything was fine ever?"
