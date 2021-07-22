Megan Fox quit drinking years ago after getting belligerent at the Golden Globes By Lisa Respers France, CNN Jul 22, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Megan Fox may not remember a great deal from the 2009 Golden Globe Awards, but she does know she "got in a lot of trouble" for things she said on the red carpet while tipsy.During a recent appearance on "Who What Wear" the "Till Death" star revisited some of her past looks, including the Ralph Lauren gown she donned at that awards show.After lamenting that she's not a fan of the pulled back hair look she had that evening, she tells the story of being "sat at a table with Blake Lively and all three Jonas brothers." "At the Golden Globes they always put those giant bottles of like Moet champagne on the table," Fox said. "I went through...multiple glasses of that.""And now I don't drink and this is why," she continued, and added that she was "belligerent" and said some things on the red carpet after that she should not have. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Most popular posts on RockdaleNewtonCitizen.com Get the most popular posts on RockdaleNewtonCitizen.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists "I think I got in a lot of trouble for whatever I said on the red carpet at this event," Fox said. "I don't remember why, but I know that I did, you can look that up."We did and you can watch the video interview she's probably referencing here. Warning it contains some offensive language.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Tags Cnn Arts And Entertainment Awards And Prizes Celebrities Entertainment And Arts Awards Golden Globe Awards Megan Fox Movie Awards Movies Broadcasting Events Award Golden Globe Great Deal Interview Cable News Network Video 