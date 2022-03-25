...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITIES AND HIGH WINDS FOR NORTH AND
CENTRAL GEORGIA...
* Affected Area...North and Central Georgia.
* Timing...Saturday afternoon and evening.
* Winds...Northwest 15 to 20 mph. Frequent gusts between 25 and
30 mph.
* Relative Humidity...Minimum relative humidities around 20
percent.
* Impacts...Due to low humidity and high winds in addition to
the dry fuels, any fires that develop will likely spread
rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This watch includes the Chattahoochee and Oconee National
Forests.
A Fire Weather Watch means that there is high potential for the
development of critical fire weather conditions in 12 to
96 hours. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
Please refer to the local burn permitting authorities on whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside...use extreme
caution.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Fire Weather Watch.
&&
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has big plans for her new podcast
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will host an upcoming Spotify podcast, called "Archetypes." Her conversations will "investigate the labels that try to hold women back," according to a press release for the show.
Meghan will center the podcast to "uncover the origin of these stereotypes and have uncensored conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape narratives."
"This is Archetypes — the podcast where we dissect, explore, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back," Meghan says in a teaser for the podcast. "I'll have conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape our narratives. And I'll talk to historians to understand how we even got here in the first place."
The title springs from Archewell, the nonprofit organization founded by Meghan and Prince Harry.
Meghan will also feature guests on the series. The couple announced a multi-year partnership with Spotify.
