Melissa Joan Hart becomes the first to win $1 million on 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' By Marianne Garvey, CNN Oct 18, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Melissa Joan Hart became the first $1 million winner on "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune." Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Melissa Joan Hart took home a cool million on Sunday's "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune."The "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" star is the first celebrity to win the grand prize on the spinoff of the popular game show. She played for the charity Youth Villages."They serve families and children across 23 different states in every kind of level, going through foster care and aging out of foster care especially," Hart said of the charity. She managed to solve the bonus puzzle, which was "bran muffins."Hart -- who had squared off against Tituss Burgess and Lacey Chabert -- was excited to win for charity. "I'm still shaking," Hart said. "Bran muffins. I'm gonna have to eat one tomorrow, I guess. I'm gonna buy stock in it or something."She ended up winning a grand total of $1,039,800.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Arts And Entertainment Celebrities Game Shows Melissa Joan Hart Television Programming Celebrity And Pop Culture Commerce Broadcasting Events Celebrity Cable News Network Bonus Puzzle Million Grand Total More Entertainment Entertainment The Barbra Streisand Institute is launching at UCLA By Chloe Melas, CNN 39 min ago 0 Features Adele to Headline ‘One Night Only’ Special on CBS Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider 1 hr ago 0 Entertainment Here's a first look at 'The Munsters' reboot cast By Marianne Garvey, CNN 1 hr ago 0 Entertainment Adele's concert special to include Oprah interview By Lisa Respers France, CNN 2 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Trending Recipes Help Wanted Must Read TOM PURCELL: The pitfalls of daylight-saving time CAL THOMAS: A grim story in words and pictures One Man's Opinion: Building toward zero Obituaries James Benjamin JB Bryant Oct 12, 2021 Oxford, GA Mr. James Benjamin 'JB' Bryant, Jr., age 93 of Oxfo… Doris Messer Oct 12, 2021 Conyers, GA The only subject more beloved than the paintings a… » More Obituaries Latest e-Editions Rockdale Citizen E-Edition To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. To subscribe to the e-edition, click here. Newton Citizen E-Edition To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. To subscribe to the e-edition, click here. Travel Georgia +73 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Moultrie and Colquitt County, Georgia Take a photo tour of Moultrie and Colquitt County, Georgia, part of our series "Travel Georgia," exploring places to visit in the state. Click for more. +71 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Americus and Sumter, County Georgia In the latest from our series "Travel Georgia," take a photo tour of Americus and Sumter County, Georgia. Click for more. +30 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Dawson, Sasser, and Terrell County, Georgia This photo tour of Dawson, Sasser, and Terrell County is part of our Travel Georgia series. Click for more. +62 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Sylvester and Worth County, Georgia This photo tour of Sylvester and Worth County is part of our Travel Georgia series. Click for more. The Power of Pink Photo Contest » More Contests Latest Citizen classified ads Roommates Covington, 30014 SMALL FURNISHED APARTMENT Private entrance and private bath. Covington, 30014 SMALL FURNISHED APARTMENT Private entran… Furniture Conyers, 30094 Household goods incl. formal dining & living room Conyers, 30094 Household goods incl. formal dining & … Roommates Covington, 30014 Upscale subdivision, clean, nice home with off-street parking. $700 Covington, 30014 Upscale subdivision, clean, nice home wi… » More classified ads Join the Conversation Vxjdnsnanami said: Got kicked out of the same hospital back in February of 2020 it was my grandma who is in her 70s who was emitted into the hospital after she h… View more PracticalPerson said: Piedmont Rockdale lost my business some years ago because of somewhat similar sub-standard care. There is something seriously wrong at this fa… View more jammor said: I hope the man is going to be OK and survive. He needed a hospital. What I am sooooooo sick of is non-emergency people using the ER as their p… View more » More recent comments Latest News Man arrested for raping a woman on a SEPTA train while other riders failed to intervene, authorities say The Barbra Streisand Institute is launching at UCLA Land donation withdrawn after commission delays vote Adele to Headline ‘One Night Only’ Special on CBS Here's a first look at 'The Munsters' reboot cast Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesUPDATE: Piedmont responds to incident of patient found on sidewalkPatient found on sidewalk in front of Piedmont RockdaleTeenager held at gunpoint in Walmart parking lotStonecrest Resorts announces closing on sale of former Sears building for $2.1 millionHEALTH: Dysplasic mole increases future risk of melanoma100-year-old Alabama woman doesn’t want to reveal her age because if she does she ‘can’t get no boyfriend’Covington Housing Authority paid for development renderings of Conyers Street Gym and Baker Field, according to Covington City Council member Susie KeckAccess Road to close Oct. 18 for bridge replacementRockdale County Jail BlotterConyers Code Enforcement receives $2,500 Walmart Community Grant Images Videos Newspaper Ads Trending Recipes Support Local JournalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today. Subscribe or contribute
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.