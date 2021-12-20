Metallica plays 1997 song live for first time at 40th anniversary concert By Lisa Respers France, CNN Dec 20, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Robert Trujillo, James Hetfield, and Kirk Hammett of Metallica perform during Metallica's 40th Anniversary Concert on December 17, in San Francisco. Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Metallica went for the rare and deep cuts as they celebrated their 40th anniversary over the weekend.The legendary heavy metal band played the 1997 single "Fixxxer" for the first time live as they performed at San Francisco's Chase Center."After 40 years, there's still firsts," lead vocalist James Hetfield said before they launched into the song.They also performed "Trapped Under Ice" and "The End of the Line" as well as a few fan favorites including "Nothing Else Matters" and "Sad but True." The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2009.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Anniversaries Arts And Entertainment Metal Music Metallica Music Music And Dance Music Groups And Artists Musical Groups Musical Styles Band James Hetfield Song Singing Heavy Metal Rock And Roll Fixxxer Concert More Entertainment Entertainment Trevor Noah files suit against New York hospital claiming negligence By Lisa Respers France, Jennifer Henderson and Andy Rose, CNN 48 min ago 0 Features YouTube TV Restores ABC, ESPN & Other Channels as Disney and Google Reach Deal Martin Holmes, TV Insider 1 hr ago 0 Entertainment Metallica plays 1997 song live for first time at 40th anniversary concert By Lisa Respers France, CNN 1 hr ago 0 Entertainment Lil Durk proposes during concert By Lisa Respers France, CNN 2 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Trending Recipes Help Wanted Must Read DAVID CARROLL: Are we there yet? RONDA RICH: A Southern dream come true CAL THOMAS: Restraint and the tornado tragedy Obituaries Gordon Hall Dec 14, 2021 Conyers, GA Gordon Clark Hall, Sr., age 83 of Conyers, died We… » More Obituaries Latest e-Editions Rockdale Citizen E-Edition To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. To subscribe to the e-edition, click here. Newton Citizen E-Edition To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. To subscribe to the e-edition, click here. Latest Citizen classified ads Construction BRIAN'S TREE & HANDYMAN SERVICES •Total Tree Removal •Leaf & BRIAN'S TREE & HANDYMAN SERVICES •Total Tree Removal … Other SAVE YOUR HOME! SAVE YOUR HOME! Are you behind paying your MORTGAGE? Deni… Other SAVE YOUR HOME! SAVE YOUR HOME! Are you behind paying your MORTGAGE? Deni… » More classified ads Join the Conversation American said: Did anyone else notice that the higher the vaccination rate, the higher the infection rate? I find it interesting that the county with the hig… View more tomgahunter said: Thanks to 3 BOC members, this mess will cost the taxpayer millions. View more tomgahunter said: Chairman Banes has made a rational compromise, too bad that we have 3 BOC members that are not rational. View more » More recent comments Latest News Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tests positive for Covid-19 Trevor Noah files suit against New York hospital claiming negligence YouTube TV Restores ABC, ESPN & Other Channels as Disney and Google Reach Deal Metallica plays 1997 song live for first time at 40th anniversary concert Closing arguments begin in trial of ex-police officer Kim Potter, charged in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesRockdale deputy arrested following high-speed chase with state troopersConyers Police Department’s K9 Briscoe receives donation of body armorSocial media post prompts investigation at Eastside High SchoolRivian deal called 'transformative'Rockdale County Jail BlotterJuvenile charged with making threats against Eastside High SchoolConyers OKs $1,000 ARPA grants for citizens, small businessesRockdale school system to study creation of public safety divisionNewton County Jail BlotterNewton founded on Christmas Eve 1821 Images Videos Newspaper Ads Trending Recipes Support Local JournalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today. Subscribe or contribute Travel Georgia +73 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Moultrie and Colquitt County, Georgia Take a photo tour of Moultrie and Colquitt County, Georgia, part of our series "Travel Georgia," exploring places to visit in the state. Click for more. +71 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Americus and Sumter, County Georgia In the latest from our series "Travel Georgia," take a photo tour of Americus and Sumter County, Georgia. Click for more. +30 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Dawson, Sasser, and Terrell County, Georgia This photo tour of Dawson, Sasser, and Terrell County is part of our Travel Georgia series. Click for more. +62 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Sylvester and Worth County, Georgia This photo tour of Sylvester and Worth County is part of our Travel Georgia series. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.