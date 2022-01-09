featured Michael Lang, Woodstock co-creator, dies at age 77 By Laura Studley, CNN Jan 9, 2022 Jan 9, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Michael Lang, Woodstock co-creator, dies at age 77. Lang here speaks at the announcement of the Woodstock 50 Festival lineup in March 2019 in New York City. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Michael Lang, famed co-creator of the Woodstock music festival, died Saturday, CNN has learned. He was 77 years old.Lang died from "a rare form of non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma at Sloan Kettering Hospital in NYC," read a family statement provided to CNN by longtime family friend Michael Pagnotta."He is survived by his wife Tamara, their sons Harry and Laszlo and his daughters LariAnn, Shala and Molly."Lang was just 24 years old when Woodstock took place in August 1969 in New York's Catskill Mountains. He also co-founded and produced the planned the Woodstock 50 festival in 2019 -- but that event was canceled.Developing story -- more to comeThe-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 