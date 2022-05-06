Mike Hagerty, 'Friends' and 'Somebody Somewhere' actor, has died

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While damaging winds are possible in any
strong thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, gusty non-
thunderstorm winds will remain a concern outside of and away
from storms.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Mike Hagerty, seen here attending a screening of HBO's "Somebody Somewhere" on February 23, has died, according to his co-star.
Mike Hagerty, a character actor known for his roles in shows like "Friends" and films like "Overboard," has passed away, Bridget Everett, his costar in HBO's "Somebody Somewhere," said in an Instagram post.
"With great sadness, the family of Michael G. Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles. A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life," the statement said.
Hagerty played Everett's father on the HBO series.
"I loved Mike the instant I met him," Everett added in another post. "He was so special. Warm, funny, never met a stranger. We are devastated he has passed."
Through the years the actor amassed a long list of TV guest roles, primarily in comedies, but also in dramas like "ER" and "Deadwood."
In addition to "Friends," where he played the building super Mr. Treeger, he appeared in a memorable episode of "Seinfeld" as a clothing-store owner and had recurring roles in the comedies "Lucky Louie" (starring Louis C.K.), "The George Carlin Show" and more recently "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."
Actor and director Jay Duplass added in a Tweet: "Mike Hagerty was a great actor and a great man. I'm going to miss him. He lives forever in our hearts."
Hagerty is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn, his sister Mary Ann Hagerty, her wife Kathleen O'Rourke, and their daughter Meg, according to Everett's post.
