Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson announce a star-studded lineup for New Year's Eve special By Marianne Garvey Dec 20, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson are bringing the party for New Year's Eve.The singer and the "Saturday Night Live" star have announced a star-studded lineup of special guests and musical performances for their NBC special, to air live on Dec. 31.Joining Cyrus and Davidson in the festivities are Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong, Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn, Kitty Ca$h and more to be announced at a later date.. "Saturday Night Live" creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels will executive produce the show for NBC and Peacock.The special will air live on NBC from Miami on Friday, Dec. 31 from 10:30 p.m to 12:30 a.m. ET and will also be live-streamed on Peacock. The two sure know how to party together. Davidson recently revealed they got matching tattoos reading "we babies" after a "Saturday Night Live" appearance by the singer in 2017.Cyrus also serenaded Davidson with a cover of "It Should Have Been Me," changing the lyrics to "It should have been me / Pete, how did you do this to me?"The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 