Tributes have been pouring in to honor the late Paul Sorvino.
The "Goodfellas" and "Law & Order" star died Monday of natural causes at the age of 83.
Tributes have been pouring in to honor the late Paul Sorvino.
The "Goodfellas" and "Law & Order" star died Monday of natural causes at the age of 83.
"My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed," his daughter, actress Mira Sorvino, said on Twitter.
"My heart is rent asunder -- a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over," her tweet continued. "He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I'm sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend."
Her "Scarlet Diva" costar Rosanna Arquette responded to her tweet.
"I'm so very sorry for your loss Mira he was a wonderful artist and a good man. God bless you," tweeted Arquette, who also co-starred opposite Paul Sorvino in 1983's "Off the Wall."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Other actors, including Holly Robinson Peete, Vincent D'Onofrio, Jane Lynch and Maureen McCormick, were among the many in Hollywood to add tributes and offer their condolences.
"The great Paul Sorvino. So many memorable roles in in so many genres," Ralph Macchio tweeted about his "Lost Cat Corona" co-star. "#RIP to a one of the truest and honest actors I had had the pleasure of working with and getting to know."
Famed songwriter Diane Warren also weighed in, noting the recent loss of other acclaimed actors who also starred in mob-movie classics.
"Ray Liotta,James Caan and now Paul Sorvino, we can be pretty sure there's a badass Goodfellas/Godfather mashup movie being made in Heaven right now!," she tweeted.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Firmspace ranked the 10 most popular TED Talks with lessons in leadership using data from the official TED website. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
FOR SALE 1981 Ranger Bass boat. Excellent condtion,kept i…
COVINGTON, Alcovy Crossing Sub. ROOM FOR RENT (Singles On…
tomgahunter said:
Why are Sanders & Henderson opposed to doing the right thing? Their stupidy is costing the taxpayer millions,
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.