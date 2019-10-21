Natalie Portman just proved she's an '80s baby.
The "Thor" actress basically lost her mind when she received a signed "Baby-Sitters Club" book, with a special note written by the author herself, Ann M. Martin.
"Today was a VERY IMPORTANT day for me," Portman wrote on Instagram. "I read every single Babysitter's Club book when I was a kid. Once when I was 9, I waited in line for hours at my local bookstore to meet Ann M Martin. And today I got this in the mail from her."
The "BSC" book she was sent is 1989's "Kristy and the Walking Disaster," in which Kristy's softball team Kristy's Krushers faces a big game, while Kristy deals with a crush.
Portman wrote of the story: "I feel so lucky that I grew up with books about girls who worked together, supported each other, were entrepreneurs and who all had very different personalities. I still identify as a Kristy mixed with Stacey and a dash of Dawn. Which babysitter are you?"
As for her inscription, Martin wrote, "For Natalie Portman - BSC 4-ever! With admiration, Ann M. Martin."