"NCIS: New Orleans" is ending.
The show, the newest in the "NCIS" franchise, will finish after its current seventh season. The series finale will air May 16.
Executive produced by and starring Scott Bakula, the show investigates criminal cases involving military personnel in New Orleans.
"Sad to end our love affair with this phenomenal city but so grateful for all the friends we made along the way," Bakula told Deadline. "I will miss the music. Big thank you to CBS for seven years."
Christopher Silber and Jan Nash are also executive producers on the show.
The finale will be the show's 155th episode.
The series, produced by CBS Studios, also stars Vanessa Ferlito, Charles Michael Davis, Rob Kerkovich, Necar Zadegan, Daryl Mitchell, and Chelsea Field.
A new spinoff, "NCIS: Hawaii," is currently in the works from Silber and Nash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.