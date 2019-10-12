Reg Watson, the creator of popular Australian soap opera "Neighbours" has died, according to the show's Twitter account.
"Everyone at Neighbours is sad to hear of the passing of our creator, Reg Watson," Jason Herbison, executive producer of the show, said in a statement on Twitter on Friday.
"He was a pioneer of drama, prolific in his output and by all accounts a lovely person to work with. His legacy lives on in Ramsay Street to this day," he added.
Many famous actors and entertainers, including Russell Crowe, Kylie Minogue, Margot Robbie, Liam and Chris Hemsworth and Alan Dale, all appeared or had their first break on "Neighbours," which first aired on Australian television in 1985 and is watched in many countries, including the United Kingdom and New Zealand.
Jason Donovan, another actor who found fame on the Aussie soap as heartthrob Scott Robinson, paid tribute to Watson, who was reportedly 93 when he died, writing on Twitter: "Many Australian Entertainment careers have a lot to thank for this man. A legend..."
